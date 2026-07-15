Kerala Plus One Results 2026: When and where to check marks

DHSE Kerala Plus One Results 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is likely to announce the Plus One results this week. Earlier, an official informed that the +1 results are postponed from June end to July 15, 2026, however an official confirmation is awaited. The +1 result will be available on various portals including dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in. Alternatively, the result will also be made accessible on DigiLocker, PRD Live and the Saphalam KITE mobile app.
The Kerala HSE or Plus One exams were held from March 5 to March 27, 2026. Around 4 lakh students had applied for the DHSE Kerala Plus One exams this year. They took place from 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm in the afternoon. Evaluation consisted of 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment/practical.
VHSE results will also be declared along with the Plus One results. To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks. Students who do not secure the required marks in one or more subjects can apply for the Save A Year (SAY) examination.
Last year, the Kerala Class 11 result was declared on June 2. The exams were conducted from March 6 to March 9. Regular school-going students achieved a pass percentage of 62.28 per cent. According to the data by the board, 3,83,647 students from school-going categories applied for the exam. Furthermore, 1,572 candidates applied for the Technical stream, while 28,177 candidates registered under the Open School stream.
In 2024, the Plus One result was announced on May 28. The exams were held from March 1 to March 26 in two shifts. The overall pass rate for school-going students was recorded at 67.30 per cent.
In 2023, the result was released on June 15. Previously, in 2022, the result was declared on August 17.
For the latest updates on result and Save A Year (SAY) exams, students can visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.