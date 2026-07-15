Kerala Plus One Results 2026: When and where to check marks

VHSE result will also be declared along with the Plus One result (Representative Image/AI)

DHSE Kerala Plus One Results 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is likely to announce the Plus One results this week. Earlier, an official informed that the +1 results are postponed from June end to July 15, 2026, however an official confirmation is awaited. The +1 result will be available on various portals including dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in. Alternatively, the result will also be made accessible on DigiLocker, PRD Live and the Saphalam KITE mobile app.

The Kerala HSE or Plus One exams were held from March 5 to March 27, 2026. Around 4 lakh students had applied for the DHSE Kerala Plus One exams this year. They took place from 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm in the afternoon. Evaluation consisted of 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment/practical.