Kerala Plus One +1 result 2018 Highlights: Result announced, revaluation and passing criteria

Kerala Plus one result 2018: The result of Kerala plus one or higher secondary examination has been declared today, on May 28. All those students who have appeared for this examination can check their respective scores at the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, http://www.results.itschool.gov.in, http://www.cdit.org, http://www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, http://www.prd.kerala.in, http://www.results.nic.in and http://www.educatinkerala.gov.in. In case these websites do not open due to heavy traffic, the results may then be viewed at other websites such as — examresults.net.
Check Kerala plus one result at iemalayalam
The exams were conducted from March 7 to March 28. The result of Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 examination was released on May 10. In the Plus one exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams. To check result, candidates can either download ‘Saphalam’ app to check the result. Moreover, to view score online, the candidates need to keep their hall tickets handy and then enter them and the box provided. The result will be displayed. Meanwhile, the registration for the Kerala Plus One course has been closed on Thursday, May 31.
Students who are unsatisfied with their marks or performace can opt for revaluation of marks and SAY exam/improvement exam. The details regarding the same will be released shortly on the official website. The school-wise results have also been released. On the homepage, after clickon on the school result section, rhe results can be accessed through entering the school code.
The candidate should get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. This is applicable for passing in the compartmental system also. For subjects (Non Language) in Part III Question Papers will be in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu.
DHSE Kerala has announced the SSLC result on May 3, 2018 and Plus Two on May 10. The pass percentage of Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result was 83.75%. The students can also install iExaMS app to check their results.
More than 3.79 lakh regular students appeared for Kerala +1 exam this year. This year, as many as 69,685 open school students also sat for the exams this year.
Also, the revaluation result of SSLC March 2018 examination were released on May 25.
The Cyber Crime police of Kerala registered a case regarding the alleged leak of higher secondary plus two physics paper. As per reports, the question paper was leaked on Whatsapp. Thrissur district's co-ordinator had received the images of the question paper on Whatsapp. He immediately informed the K Imbichikoya, Higher Secondary Joint Director and Secretary, Examinations.
Last year’s pass percentage was 83.37 and the year before the pass percentage was 80.94. In 2017, over 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the plus two examinations in the state that were conducted from March 8 with the Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya and Communicative English papers to March 28, 2017. The exams were held from 10 am to 12.45 pm with a cool off time of 15 minutes to read the question paper.
Apart from individual results, the website and the mobile app (Saphalam and PRD Live) will contain the analysis of results at school, educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports. The data can be accessed directly by clicking the 'Results Analysis' link without logging on to the website.
In plus two, a total of 79 schools in the state had scored 100 per cent. A total of 9.25 lakh students had appeared for the examination. The last day to apply for re-examination was May 16 and the SAY examinations will be held from June 5
The result for plus one examination will also be available at examresults.net
The result of plus two were released on May 10, 2018. A total of 83.75 per cent students qualified for the exam. Kannur district registered the highest pass percentage at 86.75 per cent while Pathanamthitta is the worst pass district with 77.16 per cent. Malappuram is the district with most A + students. 79 schools scored 100 per cent pass percentage.
Step 1: Log on to the official websites
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
The result will be hosted at the following websites - www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educatinkerala.gov.in.
