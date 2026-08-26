Kerala Plus One improvement exam 2026 Timetable out: Check complete schedule

The Department of General Education, Kerala, has released the schedule for the first-year higher secondary improvement and supplementary examination 2026. The examination will begin on October 12, 2026, and the detailed timetable is available through the official Higher Secondary Education (HSE) portal.
The last date to submit applications for regular, lateral entry, re-admission, compartment and special category candidates is September 10, 2026. Candidates submitting applications after the deadline can apply with a fine of Rs 600 until September 15. The notification also specifies separate deadlines for fee remittance and online registration through the school.
The first-year higher secondary improvement and supplementary examinations will be conducted from October 12 to October 17. The schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Morning session
|Afternoon session
|October 12
|Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
|Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
|October 13
|Part I English
|—
|October 14
|Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
|Economics, Electronic Systems
|October 15
|Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
|Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
|October 16
|Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
|—
|October 17
|Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
|—
Kerala Plus One exam timings
As per the notice, for subjects without practicals, the morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm, including a 15-minute cool-off time. The afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:45 pm, also including a 15-minute cool-off period.
For subjects with practicals, except Biology and Music, the morning examination will be held from 9:30 am to 11:45 am, while the afternoon examination will be from 2 pm to 4:15 pm. Both timings include a 15-minute cool-off period.
Biology will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:55 am, including 25 minutes of cool-off time. Music will be held from 2 pm to 3:45 pm, including a 15-minute cool-off period.
Candidates should check the detailed notification and follow the application and fee-remittance deadlines specified by the Department of General Education, Kerala.
For regular, lateral entry, re-admission, compartment and special category candidates, the application deadline is September 10. Principals must remit the examination fee at the treasury by September 11.
Candidates who miss the deadline can submit the application with a fine of Rs 600 until September 15. The last date for principals to remit the fee with the fine is September 16. Schools must also complete online registration of candidates and upload the required data through the Department portal by September 16.