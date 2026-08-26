Kerala Plus One improvement exam 2026 Timetable out: Check complete schedule

The (DHSE) Kerala, has opened the registration window for the Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement examination from June 1. (image: ai generated)

The Department of General Education, Kerala, has released the schedule for the first-year higher secondary improvement and supplementary examination 2026. The examination will begin on October 12, 2026, and the detailed timetable is available through the official Higher Secondary Education (HSE) portal.

The last date to submit applications for regular, lateral entry, re-admission, compartment and special category candidates is September 10, 2026. Candidates submitting applications after the deadline can apply with a fine of Rs 600 until September 15. The notification also specifies separate deadlines for fee remittance and online registration through the school.

When will the Kerala Plus One improvement exams be held?

The first-year higher secondary improvement and supplementary examinations will be conducted from October 12 to October 17. The schedule is as follows: