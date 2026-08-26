Kerala Plus One improvement exam 2026 Timetable out: Check complete schedule

The first-year higher secondary improvement and supplementary examinations will be conducted from October 12 to October 17. Check complete schedule here.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 26, 2026 07:04 PM IST
The (DHSE) Kerala, has opened the registration window for the Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement examination from June 1.The (DHSE) Kerala, has opened the registration window for the Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement examination from June 1. (image: ai generated)
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The Department of General Education, Kerala, has released the schedule for the first-year higher secondary improvement and supplementary examination 2026. The examination will begin on October 12, 2026, and the detailed timetable is available through the official Higher Secondary Education (HSE) portal.

The last date to submit applications for regular, lateral entry, re-admission, compartment and special category candidates is September 10, 2026. Candidates submitting applications after the deadline can apply with a fine of Rs 600 until September 15. The notification also specifies separate deadlines for fee remittance and online registration through the school.

When will the Kerala Plus One improvement exams be held?

The first-year higher secondary improvement and supplementary examinations will be conducted from October 12 to October 17. The schedule is as follows:

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Date Morning session Afternoon session
October 12 Physics, Sociology, Anthropology Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
October 13 Part I English
October 14 Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology Economics, Electronic Systems
October 15 Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
October 16 Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
October 17 Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

Kerala Plus One exam timings

As per the notice, for subjects without practicals, the morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm, including a 15-minute cool-off time. The afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:45 pm, also including a 15-minute cool-off period.

For subjects with practicals, except Biology and Music, the morning examination will be held from 9:30 am to 11:45 am, while the afternoon examination will be from 2 pm to 4:15 pm. Both timings include a 15-minute cool-off period.

Biology will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:55 am, including 25 minutes of cool-off time. Music will be held from 2 pm to 3:45 pm, including a 15-minute cool-off period.

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Candidates should check the detailed notification and follow the application and fee-remittance deadlines specified by the Department of General Education, Kerala.

What are the important application dates?

For regular, lateral entry, re-admission, compartment and special category candidates, the application deadline is September 10. Principals must remit the examination fee at the treasury by September 11.

Candidates who miss the deadline can submit the application with a fine of Rs 600 until September 15. The last date for principals to remit the fee with the fine is September 16. Schools must also complete online registration of candidates and upload the required data through the Department portal by September 16.

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