Kerala Plus One exams to begin from September 6, schedule released

Directorate of higher secondary education, Kerala will conduct the plus one exam from September 6 to 16. Plus one student can check the exam schedule, time table, eligibility criteria and other details on the official website – dhsekerala.gov.in.

As per the exam schedule released, students can collect the application forms from their respective school office or can download it from the DHSE Kerala website. The last date to submit the application form is June 15. Admit cards for the exam will be released on August 27.

The official date sheet for plus one exam has also been released. As per the date sheet, sociology exam will be conducted on September 6, chemistry, history on 7, computer IT (old), IT, computer science on September 8, biology, political science, English literature on September 9, maths on September 10, physics, economics on 13, part I English on 14, accountancy on 15 and home science, computer science on September 16.

Exams of subjects without practicals will be conducted from 9:40 am to 12:30 pm including a cool-off time of 20 minutes, whereas subjects with practicals except biology and music will be conducted from 9:40 am to 12 pm including a cool-off time of 20 minutes. Biology exam will be held from 9:40 am to 12:05 pm including a cool-off time of 25 minutes and music exam between 9:40 am to 11.30 pm including the 20 minutes cool-off time. For the date sheet of other subjects, candidates can refer to the official website.

Earlier, in view of the huge spike in Covid-19 cases, the general education department, Kerala had announced to postpone the plus two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary practical exams. New exam dates for plus two exams will be announced soon.