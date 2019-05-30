Kerala Plus One 2nd allotment result 2019 released at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala 2nd allotment Result 2019: The result of Kerala plus one second allotment has been released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on the official website — hscap.kerala.gov.in. All those who had appeared for the same can check the results now. Students will now get admission in Class 11th.

The examination is conducted for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical schools.

There are over 3.6 lakh seats in plus one classes in Kerala based schools for which reportedly, 4.99 lakh students have applied. Of these applicants, over 4.34 lakh were from SSLC and as many as 48,728 students are from CBSE and 4605 applications came from students belonging to ICSE board.

Kerala 2nd allotment Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Second allotment result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application number, date of birth and district

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The admission for Kerala Plus one is expected to conclude by the last week of June 2019 and the classes for the new session will begin in the third week of June 2019, as per the official notification.