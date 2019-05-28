Toggle Menu
DHSE Kerala Plus One +1 result 2019 declared: How to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/kerala-plus-one-1-result-2019-declared-how-to-check-keralaresults-nic-in-5751825/

DHSE Kerala Plus One +1 result 2019 declared: How to check

Kerala Plus One Result 2019, DHSE Kerala Class 11th +1 Result 2019: All those students who have appeared for this examination can check their respective scores at the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, www.results.itschool.gov.in, www.cdit.org, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.in, www.results.nic.in and www.educatinkerala.gov.in.

kerala plus one result, kerala plus one result 2019, plus one result 2019, dhse kerala plus one result 2019, dhse plus one result 2019, dhsekerala.gov.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in +1 result 2019, keralaresults.nic.in, keralaresults.nic.in result, keralaresults.nic.in result 2019, kerala +1 result 2019, +1 result 2019 kerala
Kerala Plus One Result 2019, DHSE Kerala Class 11th +1 Result 2019: Know how to check

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019: Like last year, the result of Kerala plus one or higher secondary examination has been declared today, on May 28. All those students who have appeared for this examination can check their respective scores at the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, http://www.results.itschool.gov.in, http://www.cdit.org, http://www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, http://www.prd.kerala.in, http://www.results.nic.in and http://www.educatinkerala.gov.in.

The exams were conducted in March and over 4 lakh students appeared. The result of Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 examination was released early this month. To check result, candidates can either download ‘Saphalam’ app to check the result.

Moreover, to view score online, the candidates need to keep their hall tickets handy and then enter them and the box provided. The result will be displayed.

Kerala Plus one result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Advertising

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The candidate should get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. This is applicable for passing in the compartmental system also. For subjects (Non Language) in Part III Question Papers will be in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019: How to check result online?
2 Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019 to release today at mahresult.nic.in
3 Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019 @mahresult.nic.in LIVE Updates: Press conference to begin shortly, check pass percentage, toppers' score