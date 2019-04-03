Kerala PG dental courses check application status, how to raise objections

Kerala PG Dental courses: The Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) has released provisional details of candidates who applied for admission to postgraduate dental colleges at its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who applied for admissions need to verify their name, NEET-MDS score, rank, income and other details.

In case, a candidate finds any error in their application, they can click on the link ‘memo’ available at the official website. Candidates will have to upload supporting documents with the correction link. The last date to make corrections is April 5, 2019 till 3 pm.

The profiles so uploaded are due a final scrutiny according to CEE, Kerala.

Kerala PG dental courses application status: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘PG dental 2019 application status’

Step 3: Click on ‘notification’ under ‘status can be viewed’

Step 4: Click on ‘provisional details of candidates’

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Check details

Meanwhile, CEE has released a revised date and schedule for the KEAM 2019 exam.