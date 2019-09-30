Kerala tops in NITI Aayog’s school education rankings

In a fillip to Kerala’s advanced education credentials, the NITI Aayog has ranked the state first among big states for overall performance on the quality of school education. This is the first edition of the School Education Quality Index (SEQI) formulated by the NITI Aayog to evaluate the country’s states and union territories on the basis of their educational parameters and help identify their strengths and weaknesses so that necessary course corrections can be made.

States and union territories have been judged on 30 different indicators which have been categorised under two groups: outcomes and governance processes aiding outcomes. The outcomes category has four further domains – learning outcomes, access outcomes, infrastructure and facility for outcomes and equity outcomes.

“Schooling should result in successful learning outcomes. A credible system of assessment in this regard is crucial to design necessary remedial actions. To ensure the system is geared towards learning, SEQI assigns almost half its weight to learning outcomes. This sends a strong signal across the nation to ensure the focus remains centred on learning outcomes,” the NITI Aayog said in a release.

According to the index, whose base year has been set as 2015-16 and reference year set as 2016-17, Kerala recorded impressive incremental performance, from a 77.6 per cent score in 2015-16 to 82.2 per cent score in the next year to retain the top spot. Rajasthan and Karnataka clinched the top second and third spots in the overall performance rankings.

In terms of change in rankings, Tamil Nadu and Haryana followed Kerala, with Haryana climbing five spots on the ladder. Gujarat, Assam and Odisha also recorded positive incremental performance. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan climbed down in the rankings.

On governance processes aiding outcomes, Haryana, Assam and Odisha occupied the top spots in the rankings, with the highest incremental progress. Among small states, Meghalaya topped the rankings in overall performance followed by Nagaland and Goa.

“Among the 20 large states, 18 improved their overall performance between 2015-16 and 2016-17. The average improvement in these 18 states is 8.6 percentage points although there is a lot of variation around that average in terms of the fastest and slowest improving states. Due to this variation, many states that improved their overall performance score still show a decline in rank.