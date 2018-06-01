Nipah virus outbreak: Kerala PSC postpones all examinations till June 16

Over 6 lakh candidates have applied for the Kerala PSC exams Over 6 lakh candidates have applied for the Kerala PSC exams

Kerala PSC exams: In the wake of Nipah virus outbreak, Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed all examinations up to June 16, 2018. “Due to the outbreak of viral fever in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, all OMR and online examinations till June 16 stands postponed. New exam dates will be announced later,” read the official notification. Over 6 lakh candidates have applied for the Kerala PSC exams.

Meanwhile, all schools in Kerala re-opened on Friday, June 1 barring those in the districts from where 16 Nipah deaths have been reported. Due to the Nipah virus scare, schools in the northern districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram would re-open only on June 5.

Schools and classrooms were decorated with colourful banners, ribbons and balloons as teachers welcomed children with paper crowns, sweets and flowers as part of the ‘Enrolment Festival’ held in various schools to welcome the children, a PTI report said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the chief guest at a school in nearby Nedumangad.

In his advice, he told the students not to become bookworms and instead play and grow up to be citizens with social commitment. Education minister C Ravindranath rendered a song to welcome the children at the school.

The enrolment of children in the first standard this year was estimated to be nearly two lakh, he said. The state government would distribute free handloom uniforms to about 4.5 lakh students from classes I to VII enrolled in 3,701 schools.

