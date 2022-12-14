scorecardresearch
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop up allotment result to release today

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022, KEAM 2022: Mop up allotment results will be released today. Once the results are out, candidates may access them at the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022, KEAM 2022: The seats allotted in the mop up round will not be changed
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022, KEAM 2022: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will issue the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 mop-up allotment result today. Once the results are out, candidates can check them at the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Also read |Post NEET counselling, 3,744 PG medical seats remained vacant: Union Health Minister

According to the official announcement, the registration fee of candidates who receive an allotment through mop up allotment will be carried over to the tuition fees of the course allocated, and the registration fee of candidates who do not receive any allotment will be returned.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022, KEAM 2022: How to check the mop-up allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on KEAM 2022

Step 3: Fill in your details such as application number, password and security code and submit

Step 4: The result of your mop-up allotment will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download it for future reference

Also read |NMC releases revised MBBS calendar, curriculum; check detailed schedule

The seats obtained through mop-up allotment cannot be modified at any time.

Candidates enrolled in MBBS/BDS courses up to the second round of the all-India quota, state quota allotment and all India mop up allotment round would be excluded from the mop-up allotment, according to the revised notification by the Government of Kerala.

 

