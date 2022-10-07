Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2022: First seat allotment list released; here’s how to check

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala today released the first seat allotment list of state NEET PG counselling. Candidates who applied for admission can check the list at the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

The candidates who have been allotted seats should report for joining at the respective institutions from October 10 to 13 till 3 pm along with the required documents. The required documents are mentioned in the allotment memo and prospectus. The fee should be remitted at the allotted college during admission.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘PG Medical 2022’

Step 3: Enter your details such as application number, password, access code, etc…

Step 4: View the result and download for future reference

“A candidate who vacates the seat joined in phase 1 will not be considered for phase 2 allotment. His/her options will be deleted and will only be able to participate in the Mop up round wherein fresh options are registered,” read the official notification.

If a candidate does not take admission in their allotted institution on time, their allotment will be cancelled, they will not be considered for the second round.

The online registration for seat allotment which was earlier on September 30 was later extended to October 1 till 4 pm.