scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2022: First seat allotment list released; here’s how to check

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates who applied for admission can check the list at the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in. The candidates who have been allotted seats should report for joining at the respective institutions from October 10 to 13 till 3 pm.

Kerala NEET, Kerala NEET PG, Kerala NEET PG counselling, Kerala NEET PG counselling 2022, Kerala NEET PG counselling first seat allotment list, NEET PG, NEET PG 2022, Kerala NEET PG counselling first seat allotment list releasedKerala NEET PG Counselling 2022: The fee should be remitted at the allotted college during admission. (Express Photo/Representative Image)

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala today released the first seat allotment list of state NEET PG counselling. Candidates who applied for admission can check the list at the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

The candidates who have been allotted seats should report for joining at the respective institutions from October 10 to 13 till 3 pm along with the required documents. The required documents are mentioned in the allotment memo and prospectus. The fee should be remitted at the allotted college during admission.

Read |NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 result declared today; here’s how to check

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘PG Medical 2022’
Step 3: Enter your details such as application number, password, access code, etc…
Step 4: View the result and download for future reference

Also read |Govt extends time limit for holding NExT till September 2024

“A candidate who vacates the seat joined in phase 1 will not be considered for phase 2 allotment. His/her options will be deleted and will only be able to participate in the Mop up round wherein fresh options are registered,” read the official notification.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

If a candidate does not take admission in their allotted institution on time, their allotment will be cancelled, they will not be considered for the second round.

The online registration for seat allotment which was earlier on September 30 was later extended to October 1 till 4 pm.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 12:34:31 pm
Next Story

Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann join cast of comedy Rock The Boat

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement