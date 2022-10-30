scorecardresearch
Kerala NEET PG 2022: Provisional allotment list for round 2 released; here’s how to check

Kerala NEET PG 2022: Candidates will be able to check provisional allotment list at the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET PG 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Saturday released the provisional allotment list for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG (NEET PG) phase 2. Candidates who appeared in the phase 2 of counselling can check the results at cee.kerala.gov.in.

There are a total of 852 seats that are allotted in the provisional allotment list, 30 seats are reserved for service quota candidates.

Kerala NEET PG 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link PG Medical 2022

Step 3: Click on allotment lists and select Phase 2 provisional allotment list

Step 4: View the list and match your roll number against the roll numbers given

The final seat allocation will be released on Monday and the further details regarding locking the seats and the process thereon will be available after publication of final allotment list, said an official.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee released the list of candidates who were allotted a seat in the first and second round All India Quota (AIQ). The list is available on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

