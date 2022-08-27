scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Kerala students asked to remove inner wear to get another chance to write NEET exam

National Testing Agency to conduct the NEET exam again at six centres on September 4 for ‘affected students’, including Kollam, where several girls were forced to remove their inner wear before appearing for the exam on July 17.

Students coming out from a NEET UG examination centre, in Kochi, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-2022 (NEET) exam for “affected students” on September 4 at six centres across the country, including Kollam in Kerala, where girl students were forced to remove their inner wear before appearing for the exam on July 17.

An NTA circular said the exam will be re-conducted at six centres, only for affected students.

Apart from Kollam, the other centres are Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Hoshangbad (Madhya Pradesh), Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh), Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) and Nagaur (Rajasthan). Affected candidates in each centre would be allowed to take the re-exam, which is not compulsory.

In the five centres other than Kollam, the affected candidates are Hindi-medium students. Only those who had attended the exam on July 17 would be allowed to take part in the re-exam, said the circular.

Also read |She had to borrow mother’s stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

The circular said that there had been six separate incidents on July 17 which might require NTA to re-conduct the exam.

The NTA has sent a communication to all the students eligible to take part in re-exam. The girls who had attended the NEET exam at Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology at Ayur in Kollam on July 17 were informed that the exam would be re-conducted for them on September 4 at S N Public School, Kollam.

Several girls who attended the NEET exam on July 17 at the Ayur centre were subjected to insult after the women deployed by an NTA-hired agency to frisk the girls forced them to remove their inner wear that had metal hooks. The incident had sparked outrage after a few students lodged complaints with the police. Seven people, including the women who frisked the girls and the NEET co-ordinator, were arrested in the incident.

C Gopakumar, one of the parents who took up the matter with police, said his daughter has got the communication regarding the re-exam slated for September 4. Many other girls who attended the exam at the same centre have also got another chance but it is not mandatory that they should take up the exam again. It is only an option, he said.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 12:05:43 pm
