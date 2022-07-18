scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

Kerala NEET candidate says she was asked to remove innerwear before entering exam hall

A spokesperson for the college at Ayur in Kollam blamed the incident on the staff of the agency entrusted with frisking the candidates.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: July 18, 2022 9:45:37 pm
The girl, who complained to Kollam rural police through her guardian, said many students were upset over the demand, which left them in tears. (Representational)

A student who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Kerala on July 17 has complained to police that she and other girls were asked to remove their innerwear before entering the examination hall.

The girl, who took the test at the Mar Thoma Institute of Information and Technology in Ayur, Kollam, alleged that many other students were also forced to remove their innerwear, even though the dress code set by by the National Testing Agency, which conducts the examination for admission to medical school, does not mention any such requirement.

Kollam rural superintendent of police K B Ravi said, “We have got a complaint from the parent of a student. A police team has gone there to record the girl’s statement and register a case. Only after recording the student’s statement will we be able to say who is responsible for the incident,’’ he said.

A spokesperson for the college blamed the incident on the staff of the agency entrusted with frisking the candidates. “As many as 520 students were to take the NEET exam at our centre. We provided infrastructure facilities and our staff were the invigilators. There were four people from two agencies, one for frisking students and another for recording their biometric attendance. They were given separate areas for frisking. Neither the institute nor our staff members were involved in the frisking process. We came to know about the incident only on Monday,’’ said the spokesperson.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...Premium
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...Premium
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...

In his complaint to the police, the girl’s father wrote that when his daughter refused to remove her innerwear, she was asked not to sit for the exam. “It is not the case of my daughter alone. Many others faced the same situation. There were many others in that room who were weeping,’’ he wrote.

The complainant said the children faced mental torture owing to the “rude behaviour”. “Many students were removing the hooks. The mental state of these students was disturbed and they could not attend the exam with confidence. Their innerwear were put together at a storage room disregarding the Covid situation. When students initially refused to remove their innerwear, they faced the question whether their future or innerwear was more important for them,” read the complaint.

Meanwhile, Kerala Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu deplored the incident. “There is a serious lapse on the part of the agency and its staff (which frisked the girls). It is highly deplorable that such an approach has been taken towards girls without giving any consideration for their basic human rights. The State would take up its displeasure over the incident with the Union Government and the NTA,’’ said the minister.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement