DHSE Kerala Model exam plus one, plus two datesheet releasedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/kerala-model-exam-plus-one-plus-two-datesheet-released-check-here-5522274/

DHSE Kerala Model exam plus one, plus two datesheet released

Kerala Education Board has released model curriculum datesheet for plus one and plus two class on its official website - dhekerala.gov.in.

Candidates can download datesheet from the official website – dhsekerala.gov.in.
(Representational)

The Higher Secondary Education, government of Kerala has published the exam datesheet for class 10+1 (plus one) and class 10+2 (plus two) on its official website dhsekerala.gov.in. The datesheet is for the model exams which will begin in February.

The first exam for the first year or plus one will be held on February 21, 2019. For the second year or plus two students, the exams will begin from February 4, 2019. The exams for both the classes will be held in two shifts – morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 1:30 pm.

Datesheet for class plus one

Datesheet plus one model curriculum

Datesheet class plus two

Datesheet plus two model curriculum

The time duration of the exams will be two hours and 45 minutes including the 15 minutes cool-off time. While the exams with practical exams excluding Biology and Music will be of two hours and 15 minutes duration.

In the Biology exam, students will get one hour and 10 minutes for Biology and Zoology each. The music exam will be of one hour 45 minutes duration.

