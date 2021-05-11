Kerala Law Academy begins admission process for BA LLB, LLM courses

The Kerala Law Academy has started the admission process for various programmes. The academy is inviting application for admission to 5-year BA LLB and BCom LLB along with 3-year LLB, LLM and MLB courses. Applicants can apply through the official website at http://www.keralalawacademy.in.

Candidates who wish to apply for the 5-year BA LLB/ BCom LLB should have scored at least 45 per cent marks in class 12. They must clear the entrance exam and interview round. The final admission will be done based on performance in the entrance exam and personal interview. Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1250.

Read | Emerging Courses: All you need to know to build a career in corporate law

The 5 year LLB course shall extend to a period of 5 academic years consisting of 10 semesters including practical training. The duration of each semester shall be five months inclusive of examinations. There shall be at least 90 instructional days and a minimum of 450 hours of instruction in a semester.

To be eligible to apply for the 3-year LLB course, applicants must have a minimum score of 45 per cent in class 12. For LLM and MBL, candidates must have scored a minimum of 45 per cent in bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The application fee is Rs 1000.

The LLM course shall extend to the period of 2 academic years consisting of 4 semesters. The subjects of the specialisation offered are administrative law and international law. The MBL Degree Course shall extend to a period of 3 academic years consisting of 6 semesters.