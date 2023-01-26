scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Kerala TET rectified answer key released; how to check

KTET, Kerala TET answer key 2022: Kerala TET Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of KTET — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on December 3 and December 4, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
Kerala TET rectified answer key released; how to check
KTET, Kerala TET answer key 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has published the rectified answer key for  Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala TET can download the answer key through the official site of KTET — ktet.kerala.gov.in

The examination was conducted on December 3 and 4, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The KTET result will be announced soon. 

Kerala TET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of Kerala KTET ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘rectified answer key’ link. 

Step 3: Check the answers displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates who find any error in the answer key can raise objections and submit it to the Pareeksha Bhavan.

In category 1, there nine questions were rectified out of which three were cancelled. In category 2, there were four rectifications, all four were cancelled. In category 3, 14 questions were rectified out of which 6 were cancelled and in category 4, 11 questions were rectified, of which 10 were cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KTET — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 14:39 IST
