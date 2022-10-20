scorecardresearch
Kerala KTET 2022: Registration to begin soon, exam dates announced

Kerala KTET 2022: Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can register for the exam at the official KTET website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET 2022, KTET 2022 exam schedule, KTET 2022 registrationKTET 2022: This year, the exams will be held in two shifts on both days, and the exam duration will be 2.5 hours each. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

Kerala KTET 2022: The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) announced that the registration for KTET 2022 will be conducted from October 25 to November 7, according to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can register for the exam at the official KTET website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The admit cards for Kerala KTET 2022 exam are scheduled to be released on October 21. It will be released at the official KTET website — ktet.kerala.gov.in — and candidates are advised to download and save it for future reference. Candidates should remember that they have to carry their hall tickets to the exam centre, as they will not be allowed to enter the premises without first showing their admit card.

This year, the exams will be held in two shifts on both days, and the exam duration will be 2.5 hours each.

According to the official exam schedule released, the first exam is scheduled to be held on November 26 from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The next exam will be conducted on (Sunday) November 27 from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Earlier, the results for the May 2022 exams (Feb shift) were announced in June. KTET exam is conducted by the Kerala government to assess the quality of teacher candidates for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in the state of Kerala.

 

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 12:12:46 pm
