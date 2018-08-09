Kerala KTET 2018: Rectified Answer Key published on keralapareekshabhavan.in

KTET 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer keys through the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in KTET 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer keys through the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in

KTET 2018: The rectified answer keys for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2018) has been released. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer keys through the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in. As the answer keys has been released, the result is expected to be out soon.

The examination was conducted from June 23 to June 30, 2018. KTET is held to provide eligibility certificate to successful teaching aspirants for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.

KTET answer keys 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Kerala TET 2018 answer keys’

Step 3: A pdf with answer keys will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates have to secure 60 per cent and above in the KTET examination to qualify. There is no negative marking for the test.

Teaching categories:

Category 1- teachers for lower primary students

Category 2- teachers for upper primary students

Category 3- teachers for high school students

Category 4- language teachers till upper primary (Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu); specialist teachers in arts and craft; sports teachers

