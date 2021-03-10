Kerala KMAT postponed, check revised schedule

KMAT 2021 will now be held on April 11. Representational image/ file

KMAT 2021: The Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2021) has been postponed. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on March 28. The management entrance test is now scheduled to be conducted on April 11.

The application process for the MAT exam will soon be notified, the candidates can apply through the official website- cee-kerala.org, kmatkerala.in.

KMAT 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmatkerala.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here for registration’ in the left-top corner

Step 3: Fill details, click submit, verify

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The exam is conducted twice a year. This is the application for the December exam, another exam will be conducted in June. The MBA entrance test is for 720 marks. For each correct answer, candidates will get 4 marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. Last year, the minimum cut-off was 108. For SC/ST category the cut-off was 54 while for SEBC, it was 72 marks in KAMT.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to MBA, PGDM, MCA programmes. The KMAT score is accepted in all B-schools located across Kerala.