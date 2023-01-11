Kerala KMAT 2023 registration process begins; how to apply

Kerala KMAT 2023: Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala Tuesday started the registration process for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of KMAT — cee.kerala.gov.in.

The application fee for applying is Rs 1000 if belonging to the General category and Rs 750 if belonging to SC/ST category. The last date for registration for the KMAT exam is on January 18.

Kerala KMAT 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on the ‘KMAT 2023’ link

Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents needed.

Step 5: Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.