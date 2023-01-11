Kerala KMAT 2023 registration process begins; how to apply

Kerala KMAT 2023: Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala Tuesday started the registration process for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of KMAT — cee.kerala.gov.in.
The application fee for applying is Rs 1000 if belonging to the General category and Rs 750 if belonging to SC/ST category. The last date for registration for the KMAT exam is on January 18.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala — cee.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page click on the ‘KMAT 2023’ link
Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the application form.
Step 4: Upload the necessary documents needed.
Step 5: Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) is a state level entrance examination conducted in two different sessions by Kerala University. The examination is conducted for the candidates seeking admission in various management courses at various institutions across the state of Kerala.