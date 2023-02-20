Kerala KMAT 2023: Provisional answer key released, steps to download

Kerala KMAT 2023: Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala today released the provisional answer key for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 session 1. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key at official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

The entrance test was a three-hour examination held on Sunday, February 19. KMAT 2023 was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode and consisted of in total of 180 questions.

Kerala KMAT 2023: Steps to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on the ‘KMAT 2023’ link

Step 3: Click on the provisional answer key tab appearing on the screen

Step 4: Answer key will be displayed in the pdf format

Step 5: Download the key for future references

For every correct answer candidates will be awarded 4 marks while for every incorrect answer 1 mark will be deducted.

Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) is a state level entrance examination conducted in two different sessions by Kerala University. The examination is conducted for the candidates seeking admission in various management courses at various institutions across the state of Kerala.