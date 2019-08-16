KMAT Kerala 2020 registrations begin, exam on December 1: How to apply

KMAT 2020: The application process has begun for the MBA entrance exam for the Kerala-based colleges – Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020. Interested candidates need to apply at kmatkerala.in. The last date to apply November 10, 4 pm.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 1. This year, the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) will conduct the exam. Those who have a graduation degree or are awaiting the result of their final year exams can apply for the course.

KMAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmatkerala.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here for registration’ in the left-top corner

Step 3: Fill details, click submit, verify

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

KMAT 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. For reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 750.

The exam is conducted twice a year this is the application for the December exam, another exam will be conducted in June. The MBA entrance test is for 720 marks. For each correct answer, candidates will get 4 marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. Last year the minimum cut-off was 108. For SC/ST category the cut-off was 54 while for SEBC it was 72 marks in KAMT.