In a first, Keralam allows extra time for type-1 diabetes candidates in KEAM, goes beyond JEE, CBSE norms

Students with Type 1 diabetes appearing for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination will be allowed 20 minutes of additional time for every hour of the test, Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John has announced. The relaxation will be granted on the basis of a medical certificate issued by a doctor. The decision was taken after considering a representation submitted by the Type-One Diabetes Foundation and a report from the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. It also received the approval of the Finance Department and the Chief Minister.

Along with the additional time, candidates will be permitted to carry insulin pens, insulin pumps, glucose tablets, water, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGMS), snacks and fruits into the examination hall after security checks. The provision takes into account the physical difficulties students may face due to fluctuations in blood glucose levels, including hypoglycaemia and hyperglycaemia, during the examination.

The state government had earlier issued an order allowing the same time relaxation in examinations conducted by higher education institutions and professional colleges in Kerala. The provision will be incorporated into the upcoming KEAM 2027.

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Why do students with Type 1 diabetes need additional time during examinations?

Students with Type 1 diabetes may experience fluctuations in blood glucose levels, including hypoglycaemia and hyperglycaemia, during examinations. These can cause physical difficulties and require students to monitor their glucose levels, take insulin or consume food and glucose tablets.

The additional 20 minutes per hour under KEAM is intended to account for these difficulties. Candidates will also be allowed to carry insulin pens, pumps, glucose tablets, water, glucose monitoring systems, snacks and fruits into the examination hall after security checks.

What do JEE and other entrance examinations provide?

Most entrance examinations in India provide compensatory time primarily through provisions for candidates with benchmark disabilities (under the PwBD categories), or specified writing difficulties. These concessions are not automatically available to everyone with a medical condition.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts JEE Main, provides 20 minutes of compensatory time per hour to eligible candidates with disabilities who qualify for a scribe. The JEE Main 2027 information bulletin also covers candidates with specified disabilities below 40% who have difficulty writing, subject to the prescribed certification.

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However, it does not separately identify Type 1 diabetes as a category eligible for additional time.

JEE Advanced 2026 follows a similar disability-linked framework, allowing eligible candidates one hour of compensatory time for each three-hour paper. Candidates with less than 40% disability but difficulty writing can also seek the facility under prescribed conditions. However, there is no separate time-relaxation provision for Type 1 diabetes.

Among state-level examinations, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 and Maharashtra’s MHT-CET 2026 provide 20 minutes of compensatory time per hour to eligible candidates with benchmark or specified disabilities, similar to their national-level counterparts. Yet, both examinations also require candidates to meet the prescribed eligibility and documentation requirements. Neither bulletin separately identifies Type 1 diabetes for additional time.

COMEDK UGET 2026 also allows candidates with disabilities to seek a scribe, subject to approval after examination of their medical documents. Its information brochure does not specify a separate compensatory-time provision for Type 1 diabetes.

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Does CBSE provide any special facilities to diabetic students?

Yes, while the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has provisions specifically recognising the needs of students with Type 1 diabetes appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, it only allows specific food items, medicines, and monitoring devices as specified under its exam guidelines.

A CBSE circular issued in 2017 permits these students to carry sugar tablets, chocolates, fruits such as bananas and apples, snacks such as sandwiches, and a small water bottle into the examination centre. Students are required to submit a certificate from a diabetes specialist explaining their medical history and need for snacks. The permitted items are kept with the invigilator and provided to candidates when required.

NTA’s NEET UG 2026 examination instructions also allow diabetic candidates to carry sugar tablets and fruits, including bananas, apples and oranges, along with a transparent water bottle.

However, these provisions are different from the KEAM relaxation. They allow students to manage their blood glucose levels during the examination but do not provide additional writing time specifically on account of Type 1 diabetes.