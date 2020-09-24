Kerala KEAM 2020 rank list released, here’s how to check

KEAM rank list released at cee.kerala.gov.in. Representational image

Kerala KEAM 2020 rank list: The Committee of Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala released the rank list for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy (KEAM) exams on September 24. The candidates can check the rank through the website- cee.kerala.gov.in. A total of 87 boys and 13 girls were placed in top 100.

Earlier, the result was released on September 9. A total of 56,599 students qualified for admission to the engineering stream and 44,390 students for pharmacy stream.

KEAM Rank List 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee-kerala.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KEAM engineering rank list’ or ‘KEAM pharmacy rank list’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: a PDF will open, download

The exam was conducted on July 17 across the state for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. Those who haven’t been able to appear for both the papers of the engineering entrance examination and those who were not able to obtain a minimum of 10 marks in each paper will be disqualified.

The examination is being conducted for admission to various engineering courses across Kerala.

