Kerala KEAM 2020 answer key released, check direct link

Kerala KEAM 2020: The answer keys for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2020) has been released at cee.kerala.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys from the official website.

The exam was conducted on July 17 across the state of Kerala for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

The candidates are able to raise objections against the answer key till July 25 (5 pm). To raise objections, Rs 100 needs to be paid per question. The claims, if found valid, CEE will refund the amount for that question.

Kerala KEAM 2020: Steps to check answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link KEAM 2020 Answer Keys

Step 3: A pdf with answer keys will open

tep 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The result of KEAM exam is expected to be declared this month.

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering courses across the state of Kerala. As the answer keys were declared, the candidates can expect the results soon.

