Kerala KEAM 2019 answer key released, website to check

Kerala KEAM 2019 answer key: The answer keys for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) has been released on Friday, May 3 at cee.kerala.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys from the official website.

The exam was conducted on May 2 and 3 across the state of Kerala for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

The candidates can raise objections against the answer keys till May 8, 2019. “Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee at Rs 100 per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before May 8, 2019,” according to the official release.

Kerala KEAM 2019: Steps to check answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link KEAM 2019 Answer Keys

Step 3: A pdf with answer keys will open

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The result of KEAM examiation is expected to be declared before May 25, 2019.

KEAM 2019

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering courses across the state of Kerala. As the answer keys were declared, the candidates can expect the results soon.