KEAM result 2018 declared: How to check at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM result 2018: The results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) has been released today at cee.kerala.gov.in. The answer keys were released on the official website last month. The exam was conducted on April 23 and 24 across the state for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. The rank and final list would be published later by the exam authority. For that, the candidates have to first enter their Plus Two marks (Class XII Board examination results) online and the same is subjected to a normalisation process. The facilities for submitting this will be provided on a later date on the same website as mentioned above.

As per a note on the official website, a total of 90,233 students appeared for both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination, 58,268 students have qualified under the engineering stream. Similarly, 47,974 students have qualified under the pharmacy stream out of the 64,795 students opted and appeared for the pharmacy entrance examination (Paper I of the Engineering Entrance Examination).

Those who haven’t been able to appear for both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination and those who were not able to obtain a minimum of 10 marks in each paper have been disqualified. Candidates who failed to score at least 10 marks out of the index marks of 480 have been disqualified from the Pharmacy course. The results of 1772 students have been withheld for a number of reasons. Once these reasons are looked into and solutions are found, their results will be declared accordingly.

KEAM result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link KEAM 2018 result

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Courses offered

Engineering

— Bachelor of Technology (B Tech)

— B Tech (Agricultural Engineering) [B Tech (Agri Engg)]

— B Tech (Food Engineering & Technology) [B Tech (Food Engg & Tech)]

— B Tech (Dairy Technology)

— B Tech (Food Technology) [BTech (Food Tech)]

Architecture

— Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)

Medical

— Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

— Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

— Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

— Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

— Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

— Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Agriculture and Forestry

— Bachelor of Science-Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri]

— Bachelor of Science-Forestry [BSc (Hons) Forestry]

Veterinary

— Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)

Fisheries

— Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc)

Pharmacy

— Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm)

KEAM 2018

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering courses across the state of Kerala. As the answer keys were declared, the candidates can expect the results soon.

