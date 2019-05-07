Kerala HSE Plus Two results 2019: When and where to check

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the results for the Kerala Plus two level examinations on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The results will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in.

Around 4,59,617 students appeared for the Plus Two examination. Out of which 3,73,199 are regular candidates, 60,561 open school students and 25,857 are private school students. The maximum number of regular students is from Malappuram, that is, 55,432. As many as 1,96,402 students out of the regular candidates are girls and rest are boys.

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: When and where to check

The results are available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in

In order to check the Plus Two result, students should log on to the official website and click on the link for result. In the provided fields, they should then enter their roll number/other required details. On submitting the same, their scores will be displayed on the screen. They may then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: Saphalam 2019: Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2019 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department.

In the Plus Two exam, there were nearly 3.72 lakh, regular candidates, while about 69,971 were from open school. This year, a total of 33,369 compartmental candidates sat for the Plus Two exams. Similarly in the Plus One exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams.

The result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations has been released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education today, on May 6. As many as 4,31,762 have qualified the class 10 exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 98.11 per cent which is nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s pass percentage of 97.84 per cent. A total of 37,334 students scored A+ in the SSLC result.