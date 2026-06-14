Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 Out: How to check, next steps for candidates

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), has published the first allotment list for Kerala Plus One (Class 11) admissions through the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) 2026. Students who applied for admission under the Single Window System (SWS) can now check their allotment status on the official HSCAP portal, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

According to the official notification, admissions based on the first allotment will begin on June 15 from 10 am and continue until June 17, 2026, up to 5 pm. The allotment has been prepared after incorporating the SSLC revaluation results received from Pareeksha Bhavan on June 11.

HSCAP First Allotment Result 2026: How to check

Step 1: Visit hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Candidate Login – SWS” link