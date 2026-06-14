Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 Out: How to check, next steps for candidates

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), has published the first allotment list for Kerala Plus One (Class 11) admissions through the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) 2026. Students who applied for admission under the Single Window System (SWS) can now check their allotment status on the official HSCAP portal, hscap.kerala.gov.in.
According to the official notification, admissions based on the first allotment will begin on June 15 from 10 am and continue until June 17, 2026, up to 5 pm. The allotment has been prepared after incorporating the SSLC revaluation results received from Pareeksha Bhavan on June 11.
Step 1: Visit hscap.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “Candidate Login – SWS” link
Step 3: Enter the application number, password and captcha code
Step 4: View the first allotment details displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and print the allotment letter for admission purposes
Candidates allotted their first preference school and course are required to take permanent admission within the stipulated period. Students who receive allotment in lower preferences may choose either permanent admission or temporary admission, depending on whether they wish to be considered for higher options in subsequent allotment rounds.
The admission authority has clarified that students opting for temporary admission can cancel selected higher options if required by submitting a request at the school where they are taking admission. However, candidates who receive an allotment but fail to report and secure admission during the allotted period will not be considered for future allotments.
All candidates who receive an allotment must report to the allotted school along with their parent or guardian, the Kerala DGE has said in its notice. The first page of the allotment letter must be signed by both the student and parent, and details regarding submitted documents and the selected second language should be recorded at the time of admission.
Applicants claiming benefits under eligibility certificates, transfer certificates, character certificates, bonus points, tie-break provisions or other special categories must produce original supporting documents during admission. Students who have passed the SSLC examination under the Kerala Board are not subject to any minimum age requirement for admission.