Kerala HSCAP +1 Trial Allotment 2026: Result declared at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala HSCAP +1 Trial Allotment Result declared 2026: The Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) has declared the result for the Trial Allotment for Plus One admissions, 2026. Candidates who had appeared for the exam through the Single Window System (SWS) can now check their provisional admission possibility. The trial allotment results are published on their official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.
Once the results are declared, candidates can get a preview of their potential allotment, even before the actual process begins. A limited editing window is also opened by the authorities for the students. During this period, candidates can identify and modify errors in their personal details, add a new school or course, or upgrade their preferences inspired by the outcome of the trial. The deadline to check the results and make the changes is June 10, 2026, at 5 pm.
The officials had confirmed that this is not the final merit list but a provisional list. It is supposed to help the candidates to understand which school and combination they are likely to achieve based on the options they submitted and the academic details.
To check the trial allotment results, candidates are supposed to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Search for the ‘Candidate Login-SWS’ link and click on it.
Step 3: Enter application number, password and captcha code as login details.
Step 4: Click on the link of “trial results”.
Step 5: The result will appear. Download and save it for future reference.
Step 1: Visit the official website of HSCAP.
Step 2: Go to the option of candidate’s portal.
Step 3: Log in using the required details.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Edit Application’ link.
Step 5: Make the changes as needed.
Step 6: Click on ‘save and confirm’.
Step 7: Download and save the changed application form.
The admission process will start after the first allotment list is published. The list is reportedly set to be published on June 15, 2026. For more updates, candidates should keep checking the official website.