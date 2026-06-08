Kerala HSCAP +1 Trial Allotment 2026: Result declared at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala HSCAP +1 Trial Allotment Result declared 2026: The Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) has declared the result for the Trial Allotment for Plus One admissions, 2026. Candidates who had appeared for the exam through the Single Window System (SWS) can now check their provisional admission possibility. The trial allotment results are published on their official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Once the results are declared, candidates can get a preview of their potential allotment, even before the actual process begins. A limited editing window is also opened by the authorities for the students. During this period, candidates can identify and modify errors in their personal details, add a new school or course, or upgrade their preferences inspired by the outcome of the trial. The deadline to check the results and make the changes is June 10, 2026, at 5 pm.