Kerala govt postpones Plus Two and Vocational HS practical exams amid Covid-19 second wave

The practical exams were to begin from April 28. (Representational image)

In view of the huge spike in Covid-19 cases, the General Education Department, Kerala today announced to postpone the plus two higher secondary and vocation higher secondary practical exams.

The practical exams were scheduled for April 28, which now stands postponed until further notice. The plus two higher secondary theory exam were to conclude on April 28. The revised date for the practical examination will be announced by the exam authority soon.

Keeping in concern for the rising spread of coronavirus, teacher and student associations urged the government to reschedule the practical examinations as it will increase the risk of spreading the disease.

“Kerala higher secondary and vocational higher secondary theory exams will be concluded today. Practical examinations were scheduled to be held from April 28. However, in view of the current situation, the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary practical exams are being put off for now. Revised dates will be issued later,” the General Education Department said in a statement.