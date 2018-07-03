Kerala govt grants additional seats for transgender students in colleges

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

In a significant move, the Kerala government Tuesday decided to reserve two additional seats for transgender students in all courses in state universities and affiliated colleges.

“The Government is pleased to sanction two additional seats in all courses in Universities and affiliated Arts and Science Colleges exclusively for admitting transgender students subject to the fulfillment of qualification,” said the order issued by the Department of Higher Education.

It said the primary motive of the order is to provide better opportunities for transgender students in higher education and ensure their inclusion in the mainstream society. “Due to societal issues these students often have to discontinue their studies or to join other academic institutions after an academic year or after the admission process is closed,” the order said.

In 2015, Kerala became the first state to unveil a policy for transgender, a first of its kind, envisaging to end the societal stigma towards the sexual minority group and ensure them non-discriminatory treatment. The state Department of Social Justice had issued the policy to enforce the constitutional rights of transgenders, taking into account the Supreme Court judgement (2014) and the findings of the recent Kerala State TG Survey.

In 2016, India’s first transgender school opened in Kochi. The school, the first of its kind in the country, is expected to go a long way in ensuring equal opportunities for transgenders who have dropped out from school. The new learning centre will help them continue their education and appear for Class X and XII examinations.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd