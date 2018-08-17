Kerala floods: Schools, Colleges to be closed from August 18 to 29, exams postponed

Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram

Taking note of the grave situation of the flood-hit Kerala, the first year improvement examination which was scheduled to be conducted on August 17 was postponed. “Due to severe weather conditions, 1st year improvement/supplementary examinations which was supposed to be held on August 17 have been postponed. The new date will be announced later,” read the official notification.

The Railway Recruitment Board has also postponed the examinations that were scheduled to be held today. Rajesh Bajpai, Director, Information and Publicity, Indian Railways said that due to the worsening of the flood situation in Kerala, it was not possible to conduct the exam in the southern state on Friday. “So, the exam at the Kerala centres is being postponed,” Bajpai said.

Meanwhile, the schools and colleges in Kerala will remain closed from tomorrow, August 18 till August 29 due to the Onam festival. “All secondary and higher secondary schools will remain closed for Onam vacations in Kerala from 18 August and will reopen on 29th,” read the official release of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala.

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala floods take 164 lives till now

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday announced that the death toll has risen to 164 since August 8 in flood-hit Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Kerala later in the day and undertake an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas on Saturday. The red alert now remains in 12 out of 14 districts after it was withdrawn from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod.

