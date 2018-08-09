Kerala floods: Educational institutions to remain closed tomorrow in Ernakulam

A car is submerged as roads and houses are engulfed in water following heavy rain and landslide in Kozhikode, Kerala. AP A car is submerged as roads and houses are engulfed in water following heavy rain and landslide in Kozhikode, Kerala. AP

Taking note of the grim flood situation in Kerala, the state administration has decided to shut down all educational institutions in Ernakulam district. “All educational institutions including professional colleges at Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Aluva, Paravur Taluk, and Kadamakkudy to remain closed tomorrow,” District Collector said. According to Kerala State Emergency Operations Centre, 22 people have lost their lives due to the heavy rains and landslides last night.

Of the total deaths, 11 people died in Idukki district, five in Malappuram district, three in Wayanad, two in Kannur and one in Kozhikode. Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force, comprising 45 personnel each, have left Chennai for Kerala to assist the rescue and relief operations. An Inter-Ministerial Central Team of the central government is also visiting flood-affected areas in Kerala, while Army troops are being mobilised from Bengaluru for deployment in the rain-battered southern state.

Due to a steady rise in the water level in the Idukki reservoir, one of the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam, one of the largest arch dams in Asia, was opened as part of a trial run. The shutter has been opened 50 cms to release the water into the Cheruthoni river

