Kerala flood: ICAI CA exams registration date extended for candidates from Kerala

Most recruitment exams have been postponed due to Kerala flood Most recruitment exams have been postponed due to Kerala flood

In view of the flood and disruption of normal life in Kerala, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the last date for submission of examination application forms for the CA exams to be held in November 2018 for candidates in the state.

In a note posted on the official website — icai.edu, the exam authority has announced due to hardships caused to students, the last date for submission of exam application forms stands extended up to September 8, 2018. This facility is only for those candidates residing in Kerala.

Accordingly, candidates residing in Kerala can submit their exam applications forms for November 2018 CA exams, online at icaiexam.icai.org and also pay the exam fee online, up to September 8, 2018, without payment of any late fee.

For all other candidates, the last date for submission of exam forms is August 27 without late fee and September 4, 2018 with late fee.

Candidates whose address on the records of the Institute is Kerala, only those will be treated as those residing in Kerala, for the purpose of this extension.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd