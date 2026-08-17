Kerala government warns students against social media posts claiming to predict Onam exam questions

The Kerala General Education Minister’s office has lodged a complaint with the state police chief, seeking immediate action against social media channels allegedly misleading students with false claims about Onam school examination question papers, officials said on Sunday.

The minister’s private secretary submitted the complaint to the state police chief, seeking action against such channels, the minister’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

Several teachers and educational channels are currently providing classes to students through social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. However, some channels are allegedly using these platforms to circulate misleading content, it said.

Videos and posts are making claims such as “we will provide the question paper (for Onam exams)”, “only the questions we mention will be asked”, “this is the model question paper that will come tomorrow” and “you only need to study this”, the statement said.