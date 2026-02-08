Kerala to launch ‘scholar connect’ platform to link global scholars with state institutions

A digital platform, aimed at institutionalising academic collaboration between Kerala’s higher education institutions and scholars of state origin working across the world, will be launched here on February 11 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, officials said.

Titled ‘Scholar Connect’, the portal is designed by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC). The CM would launch the platform at a function to be held at the Government College for Women here and the portal can be accessed at ‘cholarconnect.kshec.org’, an official statement said on Sunday. According to KSHEC, the

Scholar Connect seeks to transform Kerala’s globally dispersed academic diaspora into a structured and sustained contributor to the state’s higher education ecosystem. Kerala is the first state in the country to institutionalise diaspora academic engagement through a dedicated digital platform, they said. The initiative provides a single integrated space for academic mentorship, guest lectures, visiting professorships, curriculum enrichment, joint research initiatives and long-term institutional partnerships, the statement further said.