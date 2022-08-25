Kerala DHSE, VHSE SAY results 2022 declared: Websites to check results

Kerala DHSE, VHSE SAY results 2022: The results for the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Save-A-Year (SAY) examination and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) SAY examination for the year 2022 are released.

The applicants can check the results on the official website: keralaresults.nic.in. The results for DHSE SAY can be checked on: https://keralaresults.nic.in/dhsesay22pcdy/dhsesay.htm and the results for VHSE SAY can be checked on https://keralaresults.nic.in/vhsesay22k23xn/vhsesay.htm.

Kerala DHSE, VHSE SAY results 2022: How to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website: keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for DHSE SAY/ VHSE SAY

Step 3: Enter your roll number for DHSE SAY. And for VHSE SAY enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the result

The SAY exam is conducted for all those students who could not pass the plus two exams on the first attempt.

A new marksheet will be given to the students who pass the exam. Those who clear the SAY exam will be considered as pass and will be eligible to apply for college admissions.