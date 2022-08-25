scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Kerala DHSE, VHSE SAY results 2022 declared: Websites to check results

Kerala DHSE, VHSE SAY results 2022: The applicants can check the results on the official website: keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala DHSE SAY, VHSEKerala DHSE, VHSE SAY Results 2022: Know how to check marks. Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image

Kerala DHSE, VHSE SAY results 2022: The results for the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Save-A-Year (SAY) examination and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) SAY examination for the year 2022 are released.

The applicants can check the results on the official website: keralaresults.nic.in. The results for DHSE SAY can be checked on: https://keralaresults.nic.in/dhsesay22pcdy/dhsesay.htm and the results for VHSE SAY can be checked on https://keralaresults.nic.in/vhsesay22k23xn/vhsesay.htm

Read |HSCAP Kerala +1 Second Allotment 2022 results declared

Kerala DHSE, VHSE SAY results 2022: How to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website: keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for DHSE SAY/ VHSE SAY

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

Step 3: Enter your roll number for DHSE SAY. And for VHSE SAY enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the result 

The SAY exam is conducted for all those students who could not pass the plus two exams on the first attempt.

A new marksheet will be given to the students who pass the exam. Those who clear the SAY exam will be considered as pass and will be eligible to apply for college admissions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:56:33 pm
Next Story

Aishwarya Rai looks beautiful in a new leaked pic from Ponniyin Selvan 1 sets

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On disqualification plea against Soren, EC sends opinion to Guv

On disqualification plea against Soren, EC sends opinion to Guv

BWF World Championships Live: Saina Nehwal in action

BWF World Championships Live: Saina Nehwal in action

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement