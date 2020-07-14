DHSE Kerala +2 Plus Two result 2020 release date and time

DHSE Kerala +2 result 2002: Over 8 lakh students were registered to appear in the exams. (Representational Image) DHSE Kerala +2 result 2002: Over 8 lakh students were registered to appear in the exams. (Representational Image)

Kerala +2 Plus Two Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the plus two result 2020 on July 10. Over 8 lakh students registered to appear in the exams that were scheduled to be held between March 10 and March 26. However, the exams were postponed midway due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the country and the pending exams were later conducted towards the end of May.

The +2 exams were conducted under proper social media guidance and as per a report in PTI, the centres across the state were disinfected and students underwent thermal screening at the entry point. They were not even allowed to exchange pens and other instruments with others.

Students can check the result on the board’s official website – keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on various other websites – kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

The plus two exam results will also be available at their the education board’s official app Saphalam which is available on Google Play. The state recorded 84.33 passing percentage in the state plus two exams last year. Stream-wise, 86.04 per cent had qualified in the science department, 79.82 in arts while 84.65 in commerce stream.

