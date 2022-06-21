scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Kerala DHSE Plus Two 12th Result 2022: When and where to check

DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022: The DHSE board examinations were held between March 30 and April 22, 2022 from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm. Students will be able to check their results at the official websites — results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 7:00:24 am
hslc, Board exam results, DHSE results, Board exams, Board resultsDHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: DHSE Kerala result for class 12 board exam will be available on mobile apps – Saphalam and iExaMS. (Representative Image)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the class 12 results today. The class 12 results will be available from June 20, 2022. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official websites —results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. 

The DHSE board examinations were held between March 30 and April 22, 2022. The examinations were conducted from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm. Students were strictly directed to bring a hand sanitizer and wear a mask. 

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Websites to check results

Read |Kerala: SSLC results declared, 99.26 per cent students qualify

Students can check their class 12 board exam results at the official website of Kerala. Apart from the official website, the DHSE Kerala result for the class 12 board examination will be available on mobile apps – SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS – Kerala, PRD Live.

To check the DHSE Kerala board class 12 exams results, students are requested to download the given mobile apps, candidates have to download the ‘iExams-kerala’ or ‘Saphalam’ app from google play store. Then, sign in by filling in the required details such as candidate’s name, registered number, roll number, and date of birth (DOB). The result will appear on the screen once the details are submitted correctly as mentioned in the admit card. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP wayPremium
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP way
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the linesPremium
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the lines
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Declared: 44,363 students secure A+ grade, Kannur district performs best

Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the DHSE Kerala board was 87.94 per cent of which science stream recorded the highest passing percentage at 90.52 per cent, commerce got second at 89.13 per cent and arts was at 80.04 per cent.

In 2021, the best performing district in Kerala recording a passing percentage of 91.11 per cent was Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta had the least. A total number of 82.53 per cent of students were declared passed from the region and in 2020 the overall pass percentage recorded was 85.13 per cent of which 234 students got 100 out of 100.  

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement