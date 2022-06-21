Kerala DHSE Plus Two 12th Result 2022: When and where to check

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the class 12 results today. The class 12 results will be available from June 20, 2022. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official websites —results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The DHSE board examinations were held between March 30 and April 22, 2022. The examinations were conducted from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm. Students were strictly directed to bring a hand sanitizer and wear a mask.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Websites to check results

Students can check their class 12 board exam results at the official website of Kerala. Apart from the official website, the DHSE Kerala result for the class 12 board examination will be available on mobile apps – SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS – Kerala, PRD Live.

To check the DHSE Kerala board class 12 exams results, students are requested to download the given mobile apps, candidates have to download the ‘iExams-kerala’ or ‘Saphalam’ app from google play store. Then, sign in by filling in the required details such as candidate’s name, registered number, roll number, and date of birth (DOB). The result will appear on the screen once the details are submitted correctly as mentioned in the admit card. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the DHSE Kerala board was 87.94 per cent of which science stream recorded the highest passing percentage at 90.52 per cent, commerce got second at 89.13 per cent and arts was at 80.04 per cent.

In 2021, the best performing district in Kerala recording a passing percentage of 91.11 per cent was Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta had the least. A total number of 82.53 per cent of students were declared passed from the region and in 2020 the overall pass percentage recorded was 85.13 per cent of which 234 students got 100 out of 100.