DHSE Kerala Plus One, Plus Two exams postponed, check reschedule dates

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has postponed the examinations that is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. The second terminal examinations will now be conducted from December 12 to 21, 2018.

The school will conduct regular classes tomorrow as the second terminal examinations have been postponed. There will be no further change of the examination schedule, mentioned the official notification.

DHSE Kerala Plus One, Plus Two exams 2018: Check reschedule dates

Plus One

December 12, 2018: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

December 13, 2018: Mathematics, Part – III – Languages, Sanskrit Sasthra, Psychology

December 14, 2018: Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology

December 15, 2018: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

December 17, 2018: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

December 18, 2018: Physics, Economics

December 19, 2018: Part-II – Languages, Computer Information Technology

December 20, 2018: Part I – English

December 21, 2018: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English.

Plus Two

December 12, 2018: Part I – English

December 13, 2018: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

December 14, 2018: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

December 15. 2018: Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology

December 17, 2018: Physics, Economics

December 18, 2018: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

December 19, 2018: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

December 20, 2018: Mathematics, Part – III – Languages, Sanskrit Sasthra, Psychology

December 21, 2018: Part-II – Languages, Computer Information Technology.