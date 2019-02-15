Kerala DHSE Plus One, Plus Two 2019 exams: Revised time table released, check date sheet

Kerala DHSE Plus One, Plus Two 2019 exams: Kerala DHSE has released the revised date sheet for the both plus one and two examinations. The board on Thursday released a separate time table for the main subjects and the arts subjects.

The schedule has been changed for some subjects, the candidates can download the date sheet at the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Both the plus one and plus two examinations will be conducted from March 6 to 27. The examinations on Art subjects will be conducted from March 6 to 21, 2019.

The second year higher secondary examination, March 2019 will consist of the Continuous Evaluation (CE), Practical Evaluation (PE) and Terminal Evaluation (TE).

DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary Examinations 2019: Check time table

March 6: History, Islamic History and Culture

March 7: Business Studies, Chemistry, Journalism

March 11: Part-II Languages

March 13: Part-I English

March 14: Social Work

March 18: Anthropology, Gandhian Studies, Mathematics, Sanskrit Sasthra

March 19: Geography, Psychology, Music

March 20: Communicative English, Electronics Service Technology

March 21: Accountancy, Biology, Computer Science, Part-III Languages

March 25: Computer Application, Electronics, Geology, Home Science

March 26: Sociology

March 27: Economics, English Literature, Physics

The result of the examination shall be determined by the combined scores of First and Second Year Examinations, taken together and grades obtained there upon by the candidate.