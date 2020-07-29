DHSE Kerala Plus One +1 result 2020 declared: How to check

Kerala DHSE PLUS 1 result 2020: Check result at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.in, results.nic.in Kerala DHSE PLUS 1 result 2020: Check result at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.in, results.nic.in

Kerala DHSE PLUS 1 result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the state plus one results on Wednesday, July 29. The exams for the same were held in March but it was postponed midway due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The pending exams were later held in May under proper social distancing guidelines.

To clear the DHSE plus one exams a candidate has to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. For the science subject consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum marks to pass is 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.

Websites to check results Kerala +1 results

Students can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.in, results.nic.in.

Apps to check results Kerala +1 results

Due to high influx, candidates might face difficulties in accessing their scorecard on the websites mentioned above. In that case, students can also download the board’s official apps Saphalam and PRD Live to check their results. Both applications are available in PlayStore on your Android devices.

The education board declared the state class 12 exams earlier this month and recorded 85.13 passing percentage. The board also witnessed over 200 students scoring 100 per cent marks. Among the districts, Ernakulam emerged as the best performing district, recording a passing per cent of 89.02, Kasaragod has the least. A total of 76.68 per cent has cleared the exams from the region.

Meanwhile, the state SSLC or class 10 results were released last month and 98.82 per cent students had cleared the exams making it the highest pass percentage in five years. A total of 41,906 students got A+ grade in all subjects. Among districts, Kuttanad scored cent percent followed by Pathanamthitta district (99.71 per cent).

