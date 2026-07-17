Kerala DHSE Plus One (+1) Result 2026: Official websites to check – results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Link: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will today declare the Plus One annual examination results at 3 pm. The +1 results were earlier scheduled to be released on June 10 and, then deferred to July 15. However, the officials have decided to announce it on July 17. Students can access their scorecards on the official portals — results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Moreover, they can check their Plus One results on the Saphalam app, Nammude Keralam, and iExaMS-Kerala applications.

DHSE Kerala Plus One (+1) Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

For students who are facing issues with accessing their results via the official websites, they can also check alternatives such as PRD live, SMS, and DigiLocker. For more information on the results, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

How to check Kerala +1 result?

DHSE Class 11 Result: Check how to access results (Image: results.kite.kerala.gov.in) DHSE Class 11 Result: Check how to access results (Image: results.kite.kerala.gov.in)

To check the Kerala Plus One results, students should visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “Class 11 Results 2026” link. Then, enter your login credentials, including your roll number and date of birth (DOB), in the required fields. Once you submit this information, your result will appear on the screen. Students should download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

HSE Kerala Result 2026: Result will also be available on Digilocker (Image: digilocker.gov.in) HSE Kerala Result 2026: Result will also be available on Digilocker (Image: digilocker.gov.in)

The Kerala Plus One examinations took place at various centres across the state from March 5 to March 27, 2026. According to the board, a total of 341,222 students applied for the first-year improvement exam, while 411,025 students registered for the first-year Higher Secondary exam.

To access the results, download the PRD Live application from the Play Store. After installation, open the app and find the “DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026” option. Enter your roll number and date of birth (DOB), then click “Submit.” A new page will open, displaying your scorecard.

The PRD Live application is available on the Play Store for candidates to download (Image: Enhanced with AI) The PRD Live application is available on the Play Store for candidates to download (Image: Enhanced with AI)

To check your results via SMS, type “KERALA11” followed by a space and your registration number, then send it to 56263. The Kerala Plus One result for 2026 will be sent back to the same number shortly.

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To download your marksheet from DigiLocker, visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in or install the DigiLocker app. Make sure you log in using your registered mobile number. Click on the results tab, where you will need to enter your credentials. A new window will then open, displaying your results.

Plus One Result 2026 will be released on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in (Representative Image/AI) Plus One Result 2026 will be released on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in (Representative Image/AI)

Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation, scrutiny, or photocopies of their answer sheets can do so by submitting an application along with a non-refundable fee to their respective schools. More information about the application process will be available on the school website soon.