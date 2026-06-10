Kerala DHSE Plus One (+1) Result 2026: Websites, apps to check

Kerala DHSE Plus One (+1) Result 2026 Link: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is set to declare the Plus One annual examination results today at 3 pm. Once released, students can access their scorecards on the official portals — results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. Moreover, they can check their Plus One results on the Saphalam app, Nammude Keralam, and iExaMS-Kerala applications.

DHSE Kerala Plus One (+1) Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

For students who are facing issues with accessing their results via the official websites, they can also check alternatives such as PRD live, SMS and DigiLocker. For more information on the results, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

DHSE Class 11 Result: Check how to access results (Image: results.kite.kerala.gov.in) DHSE Class 11 Result: Check how to access results (Image: results.kite.kerala.gov.in)

To check the Kerala Plus One results, students will need visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in and click on the “Class 11 Results 2026” link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials – roll number and date of birth (DOB) in the required fields. The result will appear on screen, following which students are advised to download and save a copy for future reference.

HSE Kerala Result 2026: Result will also be available on Digilocker (Image: digilocker.gov.in) HSE Kerala Result 2026: Result will also be available on Digilocker (Image: digilocker.gov.in)

The Kerala Plus One examinations were held across various centres in the state from March 5 to March 27, 2026. According to the board, 3,41,222 students applied for the first-year improvement exam, and 4,11,025 students registered for the first-year Higher Secondary exam. To access the results using PRD Live open the Playstore and download the application. Once that is installed, open the application and locate the “DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026”. Enter your roll number and date of birth (DOB) and click on submit. A new page will open displaying your scorecard.

The PRD Live application is available on playstore for candidates to download (Image: Enhanced with AI) The PRD Live application is available on playstore for candidates to download (Image: Enhanced with AI)

To check results via SMS, type KERALA11 followed by a space and your registration number, and send it to 56263. The Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be sent back to the same number shortly. In order to download the marksheet from DigiLocker visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in or install the application. Make sure you have logged in with your registered mobile number. Click on the result tab, under that you have to enter your respective credentials. A new window will open with your results.

Plus One Result 2026 will be released on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in (Representative Image/AI) Plus One Result 2026 will be released on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in (Representative Image/AI)

Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation, scrutiny, or photocopies of their answer sheets can do so by submitting an application along with a non-refundable fee to their respective schools. Further details regarding the application process will be made available on the school website shortly.