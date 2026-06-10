Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: How to check +1 result?

Kerala HSE Plus One (+1) Result 2026: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is set to announce the results of the Plus One annual examination today, on June 10, 2026. Eligible students can check the results by visiting the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus One (+1) Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

Students can alternatively access their results through SMS, DigiLocker and PRD live in case of heavy traffic on the website. For more information on the results, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

Students will require their credentials to download the results. They can access their scorecards once they’ve filled in all the required details. The Plus One exams were conducted from March 5 to March 27, 2026 throughout the centre.