Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: How to check +1 result?

Kerala HSE Plus One (+1) Result 2026: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is set to announce the results of the Plus One annual examination today, on June 10, 2026. Eligible students can check the results by visiting the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in.
DHSE Kerala Plus One (+1) Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here
Students can alternatively access their results through SMS, DigiLocker and PRD live in case of heavy traffic on the website. For more information on the results, students can visit the IE Education Portal.
Students will require their credentials to download the results. They can access their scorecards once they’ve filled in all the required details. The Plus One exams were conducted from March 5 to March 27, 2026 throughout the centre.
According to the board, 4,11,025 students had applied for the first-year Higher Secondary examination, while 3,41,222 students had registered for the first-year improvement examination.
Follow these steps to download the results:
Step 1: Visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in
Step 2: Navigate to the “Plus One Results 2026” link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth (DOB) in the required fields.
Step 4: A new window will open displaying your result.
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future use.
Students are advised to check the following important details in their results –
If there is any error in the marksheet, students should inform the board as soon as possible.
Students seeking re-evaluation, scrutiny, or photocopies of their respective answer sheets are required to submit applications with a non-refundable fee to their schools. The application process will begin shortly, details of which will be available on the board website.
Last year, in 2025, the results were announced on June 2 at 3 pm. In 2024, the results were released on May 28. Students are advised to regularly check the official board website at results.kerala.gov.in for the latest updates on board results and re-evaluation process.