Kerala Plus One (+1) Result 2026: When and where to check scorecard

Kerala HSE Plus One (+1) Result 2026 Direct Link: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Plus One annual examination results today. Once announced, Plus One students can access their scorecards on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in. For more information on the results, students can visit the IE Education portal.

To view the +1 results first visit any of the above websites. Next enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth. Once they’re filled in press ‘submit’ and the Kerala +1 result will be displayed on the screen. Students can download and save it for future references.