Kerala Plus One (+1) Result 2026: When and where to check scorecard

Kerala HSE Plus One (+1) Result 2026 Direct Link: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Plus One annual examination results today. Once announced, Plus One students can access their scorecards on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in. For more information on the results, students can visit the IE Education portal.
To view the +1 results first visit any of the above websites. Next enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth. Once they’re filled in press ‘submit’ and the Kerala +1 result will be displayed on the screen. Students can download and save it for future references.
The Kerala Plus One examination took place from March 5 to March 27, 2026 across various centres in the state. As per the board, over 4 lakh students had registered for the first-year Higher Secondary examination.
According to the Board, the Plus One DHSE Kerala result will be released on June 10, at around 3 pm.
The result of the Class 11 examination can be checked by visiting the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, and dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can alternatively access their results through SMS, DigiLocker and PRD live in case the official websites face issues due to sudden heavy traffic.
Students seeking re-evaluation, scrutiny, or photocopies of their respective answer sheets are required to submit applications with a non-refundable fee to their schools. The application process will begin shortly, details of which will be available on the school website.
Last year, over three lakh students from school-going regular categories registered for the exam across Science, Humanities, and Commerce streams. Additionally, 28,177 candidates were registered under the Open School stream, while around 1,572 candidates registered for the technical stream. Out of the school-going regular students, the overall pass percentage (students scoring above 30%) stood at 62.28%. Open School students registered a lower overall pass percentage of 40.53%. Meanwhile, in the technical stream, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 44.37%.
In 2024, the overall pass percentage for school-going regular students was 67.30%. The Open School category had 40.73% students who had qualified the Plus One examination.