Kerala plans 2.5 lakh tests in 2 days, to proceed with Board exam

After a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Kerala government is planning a three-pronged strategy to flatten the Covid curve — massive testing, stringent curbs and vaccination. The government has now decided to carry out 2.5 lakh tests over the next two days and also to proceed with the state examination board exams for classes 10 and 12.

The meeting suggested that students should not be denied travel facilities on account of restrictions at containment zones.

The test positivity in Kerala rose to 13.34 per cent on Thursday.

All districts have been asked to make arrangements for large-scale testing to meet targets with a focus on high-risk categories — mobile RT-PCR testing units will be deployed in hotspots.

As part of restrictions, the high-level meeting decided district authorities should be informed in advance about all functions such as marriages and other public events. The number of participants for outdoor and indoor events was limited to 150 and 75, respectively.

Chief Secretary V P Joy said the present situation does not demand a lockdown, but all shops and establishments have to close down at 9 pm.

While the government has put a ceiling of 150 for outdoor events, a different norm has been put in place for Thrissur pooram, the largest annual cultural event of the state slated for April 23. The entry for pooram would be only for those who have taken the vaccine or those with covid-19 negative certificates.

On Thursday, Kerala reported 8,126 new cases taking the total active cases to 63,650 — testing 60,900 samples over 24 hours.

In January, when cases peaked in Kerala, the government had decided to increase the daily testing to one lakh and increase the share of RT-PCR tests.