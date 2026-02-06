Kerala completes early prep for 2026-27 academic year with 68 lakh textbooks printed

The administrative approval for Rs 111 crore to purchase paper for the printing of the books was granted in September last year, he added. Express photo by Deepak Joshi 15/03/2022 Thane *** Local Caption *** Two years after the outbreak of coronavirus, all schools in the state have been conducting direct matriculation examinations since Tuesday. To boost the morale of the children who have dropped out of online education, the school teachers welcomed the students who came for the exams at a school in Thane with roses. After this the prepared student wrote his first paper. Express photo by Deepak Joshi 15/03/2022 Thane

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday said preparations for the 2026-27 academic year were complete even before the schools close, with 68 lakh textbooks already printed. The minister, in a social media post, said that around 3.5 crore textbooks will be printed for the first volume of the upcoming academic year and of these 68 lakh were ready.

Sivankutty, in a statement, further said that indenting of textbooks for the academic year 2026-27 was completed in the first week of December 2025 and printing orders were issued to KBPS by the last week of that month.

The administrative approval for Rs 111 crore to purchase paper for the printing of the books was granted in September last year, he added.